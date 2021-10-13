Acer Predator X25 360Hz Gaming Monitor sees $140 discount to new low, more from $170

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Acer monitors today, with the new Predator X25 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz Gaming Monitor leading the way at $659.99. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $800, you’re not only looking at the very first discount, but also $140 in savings to deliver a new all-time low. This Acer Predator X25 monitor sports one of the best refresh rates on the market, with a 360Hz panel being paired with 0.3ms response times, 1080p visuals, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support for providing crisp gameplay to your battlestation. Its pair of HDMI ports pairs with a DisplayPort input to round out the package’s double built-in speakers and adjustable stand. Head below for more.

The lead deal is of course just one of many Acer monitors on sale today courtesy of Amazon. So whether you’re looking for an even more capable battlestation upgrade or want something more affordable, it’s worth checking out our other top picks below.

Acer Predator X25 360Hz Monitor features:

Fasten your seatbelt: Infused with the latest eye care technologies and a blisteringly fast 360Hz refresh and up to 0.3ms response, the Predator X25 with NVIDIA G-Sync delivers you unto the welcoming arms of eSports fame and glory. And if you think you got what it takes, test the true capability of your hardware and skill with NVIDIA’s Reflex Latency Analyzer. This 24.5-inch (1920 x 1080) monitor combines jaw dropping specs including an IPS panel that supports blazing-fast 360Hz refresh rate.

