Apple TV Siri Remote and its refreshed design are on sale for $50 (Reg. $59)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the all-new Apple TV Siri Remote for $49.99 shipped. With a usual $59 price tag, today’s offer comes within cents of the all-time low in order to deliver the best discount in several months. Amazon, by comparison, just offered its first discount today, dropping the price to $55.

Having launched back in May, the new Siri Remote arrives as Apple’s refreshed home theater interface that’s compatible with both the latest and previous-generation Apple TV models. For those who are already rocking one of the more recent streaming media players from Apple but want to ditch the touchscreen-enabled remote that came in the box, today’s discount makes for a compelling way to upgrade without having to pay full price. Get all of the details over in our hands-on coverage, and then head below for more.

Or if you’re looking to get in on the Apple TV game for the first time, earlier this week saw a new Amazon all-time low go live on the new 4K model. Having just launched earlier this year with the Siri Remote that you’ll find above, you can score the home theater upgrade for $160 right now.

Though in either case, this ongoing discount we recently spotted on elago’s Locator case is worth a look for leveraging some of your savings. With a built-in AirTag slot, this Apple TV remote case can help make losing the remote a thing of the past. And now that it is on sale for the first time, the $14 price tag makes for a compelling add-on to Apple’s latest.

Apple TV Siri Remote features:

The Siri Remote (2nd generation) brings precise control to your Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.¹ Its all-new touch-enabled clickpad lets you click titles, swipe through playlists, and use a circular gesture on the outer ring to find just the scene you’re looking for. And with Siri, you can find what you want to watch using just your voice.

