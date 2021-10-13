AstroAI’s 1.5L foam cannon makes cleaning your car a simple and fun task at $16

AstroAI Corporation (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1.5L Foam Cannon for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code WOWFOAMY at checkout to score the discounted price. If you’re wanting to give your car a wash at home that’s similar to what you’d get by hiring a professional detailer, then a foam cannon is just the way to achieve that. This model features an adjustable nozzle so that way you can change from a super thick to thin foam spray, depending on what you need. It can be used with pressure washers that are either gas or electric and range from 1,000 to 3,000 PSI. Head below for more.

Use a bit of your savings to pick up some car wash soap. That’s right, you can pick up Chemical Guys’ Mr. Pink Super Suds Car Wash Soap at $7. This soap should last you quite a while, and Chemical Guys claims that it’s great for use in foam guns, just like today’s lead deal.

Speaking of car accessories, did you see the ESR MagSafe Air Vent Car Mount that’s on sale for $13 right now? That saves you 32% from its normal going rate and allows your phone to be upheld without the need of clamps or jaws. Plus, we’re tracking multiple dash camera discounts with prices from $125, including the feature-packed 3-channel 4K VANTRUE N4 on sale for $208.

More on the AstroAI Foam Cannon:

Wide Neck Foam Cannon: Pour soap liquid to bottle easily, no waste; Cracked necks-Our design has an extra-wide neck to prevent that problem. Heavy duty foam core makes foam more dense and thick.

Adjustable Nozzle for Thick foam and Spray pattern: Mix detergent and water and connect the cannon to the pressure washer. Turn the top knob right (-) to get the thickest mixture; Adjust the spray nozzle to get a proper sprinkle pattern. Widened bottle mouth design can prevent the neck from Cracking.

Human-centered Design: The filter block design provides maximum protection against damage from foam or water particles while in use. 1/4 quick coupling allows the cannon to be securely attached to your pressure washer gun. The adjustable foam concentration and spray angle improve foam coverage and cleaning effect. Please note that this foam gun cannot be used with any garden hose.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!