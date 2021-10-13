Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe Air Vent Car Mount $13 (Save 32%), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Air Vent Car Mount for $13.29 when code AFMQE4ON has been applied at checkout. Prime members will lock-in free shipping, which is also available in orders over $25. Normally fetching $19, you’re looking at 32% in savings with today’s offer marking the best price to date. While not the model with built-in charging we reviewed earlier this year, this affordable MagSafe mount will keep your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 in-view while on-the-road. If you rely on a wired CarPlay setup, this mount is a great option to still enjoy the perks of MagSafe in the car.

Automatically locks onto iPhone 13/12 series phones, official MagSafe cases, and ESR HaloLock cases; this product is a car phone mount, it does not support charging (not compatible with iPhone 13 Pro). Powerful magnets with a non-slip silicone ring hold your phone securely even on rough roads.

The included vent clip and dashboard anchor give you the freedom to mount your phone where you want. Quickly switch between portrait and landscape navigation with a full ring of magnets. The secure vent clip and an added support arm keep your phone stable and steady.

