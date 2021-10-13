Bowers & Wilkins refreshes iconic Zeppelin speaker with AirPlay 2, Alexa, more

Today, Bowers & Wilkins is resurrecting one of its classic speakers with the launch of its new Zeppelin. Nearly a decade and a half after the first one hit the scene, you’ll find all of that signature design from before, just with new additions like AirPlay 2 and an upgraded internal audio array. Head below for all of the details.

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin recreates a classic design

Having originally released back in 2007 as an iPod and iPhone companion, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin arrived with some of the most striking designs on the market. And even still this day, the unique speaker has remained an unmatched offering in the looks department. We previously reviewed a follow up to the first release back in 2015, as well.

The feature set on the other hand hasn’t aged as graciously. Sporting a 30-pin connector from the days of old and a sound system that many have been cutting edge nearly 15 years ago, the original iteration has become more of a relic than providing an actual hi-fi listening experience.

Enter the new version Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin, which is carrying over that jaw-dropping design from before but now with all of the features you’d expect from a modern day speaker. There’s still that iconic ovular form-factor which comes wrapped in a fabric cover and rests on a metal stand which can give off ambient lighting.

Receiving notably the biggest upgrade is the audio array, which has been elevated to a 240W system that is said to deliver room-filling stereo sound. Everything is centered around a pair of Decoupled Double-Dome tweeters which pairs with 90mm midrange drivers and a 150mm subwoofer.

While the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin may no longer have a physical input for plugging in a device, it comes decked out with smart connectivity to make it as notable of an iPhone companion. AirPlay 2 is likely going to be the star of the show for many, but onboard Alexa is also included to pair with a series of streaming services.

That premium design and notable feature set will set you back a pretty penny, as the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin enters with a $799 price tag. It is now available directly from the Bowers & Wilkins online storefront and comes in one of two styles – Midnight Grey or Pearl Grey.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin is about as iconic of a speaker as you’ll find in the design department, which makes it a bit odd that it took so long to see a modern version released. Even so, fans of the usual Bowers & Wilkins quality will find that this delivers just about everything the original did, but with all of the modern comforts you’d expect. And now that the HomePod is off the market, this may very well fill the void for those looking to score a high-end speaker that’ll still offer native AirPlay 2 support.

