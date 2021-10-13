Amazon’s new Echo Show 8 2nd Gen returns to low of $100 (Reg. $130)

Amazon currently offers the All-new Echo Show 8 2nd Gen for $99.99 shipped. Having launched earlier this year with a $130 price tag, you’re looking at a return to the all-time low for only the third time while saving you $30. Amazon’s latest iteration of Echo Show 8 arrives with much of the same form-factor as before, but with some added improvements. Most notable is a new 13MP camera that’s backed by a wider 110-degree field of view and automatic pan and zoom features to keep you in the shot as well as activate smart home gear based on your presence. It’s also powered by a new octa-core processor which drives the Alexa experience alongside an 8-inch display for all of the things that Amazon’s voice assistant has come to be known for. Yu can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

While not on sale, you can still make out for less by bringing home the latest Echo Show 5 2nd Gen for $85. This one just launched earlier this year alongside the featured offering, and delivers much of the same Alexa support but in a 5.5-inch form-factor with an improved camera and more. Even without some of the added features noted above, it’s still a compelling way to bring a screen-based Alexa experience to your smart home.

Earlier in the week we saw a collection of discounts go live on another selection of Amazon’s Echo speakers starting at $25. Ranging from the new spherical Echo to previous-generation Alexa displays and more. So if neither of the latest releases above are doing it for you, the additional savings in our ongoing deal coverage are worth a look.

Echo Show 8 2nd Gen features:

Alexa can show you even more – 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Make video calls with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered. Make video calls with a new camera that frames and centers automatically. Simply ask Alexa to call your contacts. Glance at your calendars and reminders. Use your voice to set timers, update lists, and see news or traffic updates.

