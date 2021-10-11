Amazon’s latest Echo speakers and smart displays now on sale from $25

Amazon is now offering the latest Echo Dot 4th Gen Smart Speaker for $34.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 30% in savings alongside the best price since Prime Day and first discount in several months. Amazon’s most recent take on its most affordable speaker arrives with a new spherical design that delivers an improved audio array. On top of being able to take advantage of the new drivers for Apple Music and more, there’s also all of the usual Alexa features you’d expect to round out the package. Head below for more from $25.

Other notable Amazon Echo deals:

With a collection of Amazon’s Echo accessories on sale today, it can be a bit tough to sort through and find which of the discounts offers the best value for your space. That’s where our Echo buying guide comes into play, breaking down the pros of each offering to help you effectively kit out your smart home.

Speaking of the latest from Amazon, last week saw the retailer take to a virtual stage to unveil a whole host of new smart home offerings, Alexa-enabled gadgets, and even an autonomous robot. You can dive into a full breakdown of the event in our coverage right here, which details all of the new and upcoming releases from the retailer.

All-new Echo Dot features:

Meet the all-new Echo Dot with clock – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound. Perfect for your nightstand – See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display. Tap the top to snooze an alarm. Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

