Amazon’s latest Echo speakers and smart displays now on sale from $25

-
AmazonSmart Home
Save now From $25

Amazon is now offering the latest Echo Dot 4th Gen Smart Speaker for $34.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 30% in savings alongside the best price since Prime Day and first discount in several months. Amazon’s most recent take on its most affordable speaker arrives with a new spherical design that delivers an improved audio array. On top of being able to take advantage of the new drivers for Apple Music and more, there’s also all of the usual Alexa features you’d expect to round out the package. Head below for more from $25.

Other notable Amazon Echo deals:

With a collection of Amazon’s Echo accessories on sale today, it can be a bit tough to sort through and find which of the discounts offers the best value for your space. That’s where our Echo buying guide comes into play, breaking down the pros of each offering to help you effectively kit out your smart home.

Speaking of the latest from Amazon, last week saw the retailer take to a virtual stage to unveil a whole host of new smart home offerings, Alexa-enabled gadgets, and even an autonomous robot. You can dive into a full breakdown of the event in our coverage right here, which details all of the new and upcoming releases from the retailer.

All-new Echo Dot features:

Meet the all-new Echo Dot with clock – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound. Perfect for your nightstand – See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display. Tap the top to snooze an alarm. Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to $119 on Casper Element memory foam mattresse...
SanDisk Gold Box: Time to stock up on SD, HDD, and othe...
Amazon offers 20% off Halloween treat packs from $9: Bu...
Amazon launches 1-day Quest protein snack sale up to 30...
Belkin’s MagSafe 15W 2-in-1 Charging Stand powers...
Sony’s 2021 AirPlay 2 HDMI 2.1 4K smart TVs now u...
Get in the foldable game with $79 off Samsung’s n...
Save $149 on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air at an ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $49

Google Nest Mini expands your Assistant setup for just $25 (Reg. $49)

$25 Learn More
$125 value

Bundle Amazon’s new Echo Show 5 Kids 2nd Gen with an Echo Glow for $75 (Save $50)

$75 Learn More

Amazon announces new Echo Show 15, Astro robot, Smart Thermostat, and more

36% off

Cozy up with an Amazon Kindle E-reader this winter at up to 36% off with deals from $60

From $60 Learn More
Save $119

Save up to $119 on Casper Element memory foam mattresses starting at $336, today only

From $336 Learn More
30% off

SanDisk Gold Box: Time to stock up on SD, HDD, and other storage from $24

$24+ Learn More
20% off

Amazon offers 20% off Halloween treat packs from $9: Butterfinger, SweeTarts, Nerds, more

From $9 Learn More
30% off

Amazon launches 1-day Quest protein snack sale up to 30% off with deals from $10.50

From $10.50 Learn More