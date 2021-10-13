JBL’s CLUB 950NC with 55-hour battery life return to $100 all-time low (Save up to $150)

JBL is currently offering its CLUB 950NC Wireless Headphones for $99.99 shipped when you apply code SDCLUB950BTN at checkout. Usually going for between $200 and $250, today’s massive discount saves you up to 60% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Powerd by that “Legendary JBL Pro Sound”, these hi-fi headphones feature adaptive noise cancellation, ambient audio modes, and a unique STAGE+ setting to let you experience your tunes the way professional DJs would in the recording studio. That’s on top of an impressive 55-hours of battery life, or 22 with ANC turned on, plus Alexa and Assistant integration. Currently rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more options.

If JBL’s powerhouse cans are a little bit out of budget, then you might be interested in Anker’s Life Q20+ ANC headphones for $70 shipped on Amazon. With 40-hour battery life, 22 custom EQ settings, and multi-device pairing, these headphones make a compelling alternative with Anker’s hybrid active noise cancellation onboard.

But for an even more compact way to enjoy ANC listening, you’ll definitely want to check out Amazon’s Echo Buds down to $40. While they might not be the latest from the brand, these wireless earbuds are still a rock-solid option with hands-free Alexa and up to 20-hours of battery life, all for up to $90 off what they would usually run you.

More on JBL’s CLUB 950NC Wireless Headphones:

ransport yourself to the front row. Inspired by music industry pros and featuring Legendary JBL Pro Sound and Hi-Res audio, the sleek JBL CLUB 950NC headphones make it easy to leave the world behind for up to 55 hours of wireless play time, thanks to Adaptive Noise Cancelling, comfy over-earcups and a foldable, portable design. Meanwhile, EQ personalization and bass boost at the touch of a button ensures every crystal-clear note sounds like it’s being played just for you.

