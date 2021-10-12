Pick up Amazon’s previous-gen. Echo Buds with ANC for just $40 (Up to $90 off)

Woot is currently offering Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Buds ANC for $39.99 shipped. With a list price of $130, you can save up to 69% today and mark a new all-time low that beats out our previous mention by a full $40. These first-generation Echo buds make a great budget-friendly alternative to Amazon’s latest, sporting active noise cancellation, hands-free Alexa, and up to 20-hours of battery life with the included charging case. The sweat-resistant design makes them great for workouts as well, so you can flip on ANC, tune out the world, and enjoy some uninterrupted tracks wherever you’re headed. Head over to our launch coverage for more info, then hit the jump to keep reading.

If you can live without active noise cancellation, these popular TOZO T10 wireless earbuds are still a solid way to enjoy your favorite tunes for only $24 after you clip the on-page coupon. So while they might not have hands-free Alexa on board, they go toe to toe with the Echo buds in terms of battery life and feature IPX8 water- and sweat-resistance. Plus, you can make use of the handy quick-charge feature, which will offer 2-hours of listening off of a 15-minute charge.

Skullcandy also has some great options on sale as of late, with their new Vinyl and Indy Fuel wireless earbuds both seeing their first discounts from $30. But if you don’t mind bumping up that price tag a bit, Anker’s all-new Soundcore LIfe P3 earbuds arrive with ANC, adjustable EQ, and Qi-enabled charging at low of $63 shipped.

Amazon Echo Buds features:

Premium speaker drivers deliver crisp, dynamic audio. Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed in-ear design limits background noise. Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play Audible audiobooks, make calls, or get directions—just ask. Supports access to Siri or Google Assistant from a supported device—just press and hold your earbud. Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge, up to 2 hrs with a 15-min quick charge, and up to 20 hrs with the charging case.

