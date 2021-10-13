OontZ’s popular Angle portable Bluetooth speakers at best prices of the year from $14.50

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback from 79,000+) via Amazon currently offers the OontZ Angle Solo Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $14.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Delivering a match of the best discount this year, you’re looking at only the third notable drop from its usual $17 going rate in order to deliver the lowest price in well over a year. Featuring a 5W internal speaker system, this IPX5 splash-proof Bluetooth speaker can pump out the tunes for up to 10-hours on a single charge. While it might not deliver the most room-filling audio on the market, it will be able to serenade you just about anywhere with its ultra-portable design. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you can bring home the slightly more capable OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $23.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Delivering $2 in savings from the usual price tag, this is matching our previous mention from earlier this summer to deliver a notable offer one of the best budget speakers on the market. This one packs 14-hour battery life to pair with its higher-end 10W audio array and IPX5 water-resistant design.

If you’d prefer a smart speaker rather than something portable and waterproof, we’re tracking a series of Amazon’s Echo offerings on sale this week. Delivering prices starting at $25, the sale includes the latest spherical Echo to go with some more affordable offerings, too.

OontZ Angle Solo features:

The OontZ solo is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA to deliver full range of sound with 5 watts of power from a custom neodymium driver; our proprietary passive bass radiator design delivers surprising bass output from such a compact design the perfect travel speaker. Play up to 100 feet away from your device; our advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides fast connection and incredible wireless Bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet from your device.

