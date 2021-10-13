Popular Philips OneBlade shavers now on sale from $30 at Amazon + grooming kits from $25

Amazon is now offering some deep deals on the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade shavers and more starting from $30. One standout is the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently on sale for $50 at Walmart, this is 23% off the going rate, matching the Amazon 2021 low, and the best price we can find. This model is designed to trim, edge, and shave with an included 12 length comb and a wet/dry build. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 60-minutes and the replaceable blade can last for 4 months or more before it needs to be refreshed. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. Head below for more Philips Norelco OneBlade deals.

Amazon is also now offering the base model Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver for $29.95 shipped. This popular option has sat at $35 for most of this year and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked since early 2020. It includes three length combs and can run for up to 45 minutes on a single charge alongside the wet/dry design.

More Philips shaver/grooming deals:

Then go dive into our fashion deal hub to update your winter wardrobe including today’s up to 40% off running shoes sale, this Joe’s New Balance event, today’s Moosejaw’s Carhartt Sale, and much more right here.

More on the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro:

Rechargeable OneBlade Pro can do it all: Trim, edge, and shave any length of hair.

Shave any length: Not as close as a traditional blade so your skin stays comfortable.

More advanced than the original OneBlade, this OneBlade Pro features a powerful Li-ion battery and 12 length settings.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!