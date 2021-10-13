Moosejaw’s Carhartt Sale offers up to 50% off best-sellers from $13

For a limited time only, Moosejaw offers up to 50% off Carhartt styles including outerwear, bib overalls, flannel shirts, t-shirts, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. Cooler weather is quickly approaching and the men’s Rough Cut Jacket is a perfect option for everyday wear. It’s currently marked down to $75 and originally sold for $110. This jacket features a soft-shell exterior that helps to keep wind out and it also resists rain. It can easily be layered during cooler weather and it has large pockets to store your essentials, such as your wallet or keys. It’s also available in two versatile color options: grey or black. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

