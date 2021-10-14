At $24 each, a 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags can keep you from losing your items (Rare discount)

Daily Steals is offering a 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags for $94.99 shipped with the code ADSTAG at checkout. Normally $29 each or $99 for the 4-pack, today’s deal is among the few discounts that we’ve tracked all-time, matching our last mention from October. Designed to work on Apple’s Find My network, you’ll find the U1 chip here allows for unique precision item finding that’s quite accurate. You can add an AirTag to your keychain, backpack, luggage, or really anything else. There’s a user-replaceable battery as well, which is said to be able to around a year. Take a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Save some cash when you pick up the Tile Essentials kit, which includes one Mate, one Slim, and two Stickers for $70 at Amazon. While not directly tied into Apple’s Find My network, Tile is a great alternative for many. You can find the trackers within 200 feet of your phone or using the Tile to find your phone, depending on what you need.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking AirTag cases and accessories from $9.50. Products from Case-Mate, Pelican, and more are available at up to 36% off right now. Since today’s deal just comes with AirTag itself, you’ll find that holders or cases are essential for using them properly, so be sure to give our previous coverage a look to find all the ways you can save.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models)

