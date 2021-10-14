meross HomeKit floor lamp drops to $68 alongside up to 33% off desk lights from $34

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its all-new Smart HomeKit LED Floor Lamp for $67.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $12 off and $2 below our previous mention. Having just launched at the end of July, the brand’s first floor lamp enters with HomeKit control alongside support for Alexa and Google Assistant. It stands nearly 55 inches tall and delivers a gooseneck design with LEDs at the top. There’s six different lighting modes alongside a tunable white output ranging from 2700 to 6000K for bluish hues during the morning and warmer tones at night. You can learn more in our launch coverage.

Other meross HomeKit lights on sale:

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find a collection of this week’s best deals ranging from other ways to get in on new lighting fixtures with this ongoing Philips Hue Halloween sale. Not to mention, a series of smart displays, speakers, and more.

meross HomeKit LED Floor Lamp features:

The smart floor lamp supports Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Remotely control the modern floor lamp from anywhere with internet access by the APP. Easily control the corner floor lamp with simple voice commands. Note that HomeKit remote control requires an Apple TV or an iPad in your home. Pressing the remote control, you can easily control the black floor lamp without leaving the bed and sofa (with a range of 27.6 ft).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!