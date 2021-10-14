ILIFE’s highly-rated robot vacs and mops now up to $100 off at Amazon with deals from $120

Amazon is now offering the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is $40 or 25% off the going rate and matching the 2021 Amazon low. This is an affordable no-frills robot vacuum with a 90+ minute runtime, auto-return charging, and tangle-free pet hair care technology. It is great for just about any floor type and features schedule programming so it will do the cleaning before you even get home as well as smart sensors to avoid bumps and falls down the stairs. The low profile design is also great for getting “under beds [and] furniture where dirt hides.” Head below for more ILIFE robotic vacuums and mops from $135.

Prefer to go with an Anker model? We are still tracking a series of deals on its lineup of robotic vacuums with offers starting from $140 shipped right here. Then hit up our hands-on review of the Wyze robot vacuum as well as coverage on eufy’s new RoboVac X8 Hybrid.

With a tangle-free pet hair care technology, focuses on picking up hairs, dirt, debris on hard floors

Low profile design to clean under beds, furniture where dirt hides. Ideal for hardwood, tile, laminate or stone.

Self-charging, programmable schedule, smart sensors for anti-bump and anti-fall. Runtime 90-100 mins

Easy operation with remote control, or one touch auto clean button on robot.

