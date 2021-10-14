ILIFE’s highly-rated robot vacs and mops now up to $100 off at Amazon with deals from $120

-
AmazonHome GoodsILIFE
$100 off $120+

Amazon is now offering the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is $40 or 25% off the going rate and matching the 2021 Amazon low. This is an affordable no-frills robot vacuum with a 90+ minute runtime, auto-return charging, and tangle-free pet hair care technology. It is great for just about any floor type and features schedule programming so it will do the cleaning before you even get home as well as smart sensors to avoid bumps and falls down the stairs. The low profile design is also great for getting “under beds [and] furniture where dirt hides.” Head below for more ILIFE robotic vacuums and mops from $135

More ILIFE robot vacs and mops:

Prefer to go with an Anker model? We are still tracking a series of deals on its lineup of robotic vacuums with offers starting from $140 shipped right here. Then hit up our hands-on review of the Wyze robot vacuum as well as coverage on eufy’s new RoboVac X8 Hybrid

More on the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

  • With a tangle-free pet hair care technology, focuses on picking up hairs, dirt, debris on hard floors
  • Low profile design to clean under beds, furniture where dirt hides. Ideal for hardwood, tile, laminate or stone.
  • Self-charging, programmable schedule, smart sensors for anti-bump and anti-fall. Runtime 90-100 mins
  • Easy operation with remote control, or one touch auto clean button on robot.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
ILIFE

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: Totallee iPhone 13 Pro Clear Ca...
J.Crew Factory offers all jeans for $45 shipped + extra...
AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700G with built-in Radeon graphics...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Monument Valley...
Apple’s HomePod mini brings Thread support to you...
Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts popular sea...
Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $40,...
LEVOIT’s Dual 200S Smart Top-Fill Humidifier hits...
Show More Comments