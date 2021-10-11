Let Anker’s eufy RoboVacs clean the house this winter, now up to $100 off at Amazon from $140

Woot via Amazon is now offering Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $240, this is a solid $100 price drop and a great chance to score a new robotic vacuum to clean the floors for you without breaking the bank. Features include the 1500Pa suction power as well as a 2.85-inch slim profile so it can slide under furniture this holiday season, and an anti-collision system. It runs for up to 100-minutes before it will automatically return itself to the included charging dock while infrared sensors stop it from tumbling down the stairs and the like. Just make sure you head below for loads more eufy RoboVac deals from $175.

Cleans Where Others Can’t: The slim 2.85” body with an upgraded 1500Pa only cleans glides under furniture to vacuum where you can’t see. Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.

