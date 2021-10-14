Logitech MX Master 3 Mouse for Mac, Keys, Ergo, and more all drop to $80 each (Save $20)

mac accessories
Staples is currently discounting a selection of Logitech MX Mac and PC peripherals, with the MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for Mac headlining the selection at $79.99. You’ll need to apply code 92864 at checkout in order to lock-in the savings, and shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings, a match of the all-time low, and only the second time we’ve seen this price so far. Designed with Macs in mind, this version of Logitech’s MX Master 3 Advanced mouse pairs with your machine over Bluetooth in order to deliver 70-hour battery life. Alongside USB-C charging, it lives up to the popularity of the MX Master lineup with “ultrafast” MagSpeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Other Logitech peripherals on sale:

Though for the latest from Logitech, don’t forget that the new MX Keys Mini launched recently and we took a hands-on look at the latest experience. Delivering all of the features of its full MX Keys, this new version packs that typing prowess into a miniature design. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and review right here.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac features:

Get more out of your Mac with MX Master 3 for Mac – optimized for macOS, and iPad compatible. The most advanced Master Series mouse ever is finished in Space Gray to match perfectly with your iMac, Macbook Pro, or iPad Pro. MX Master 3 for Mac is our fastest, most precise, and most comfortable tool for digital creators.

