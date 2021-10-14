Get a better night’s rest with a rare deal on Bose Sleepbuds II, now down at $199 (Reg. $249)

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Bose Sleepbuds II for $199 shipped. Also matched directly at Bose. Regularly $249, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find on the rarely discounted Sleepbuds II. They use “innovative” noise masking technology in combination with the noise-blocking design of the buds “to cover unwanted nighttime disturbances.” The companion app provides access to the sound library’s 50 specially curated sounds alongside personalized alarms and 10-hours of battery life per charge to last all night long. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. You’ll find loads more Bose gear on sale as part of its latest 48-hour sale right here and even more details on the Sleepbuds below.

Another more affordable way to help you get a good night’s sleep would be something like the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine. This one sells for $38.50 and provides a number of non-looping tones to drown out background noise while sleeping or relaxing. It’s also a good option for folks that don’t want to wear earbuds while sleeping.

As we mentioned above, Bose kicked off a wide-ranging 48-hour sale this morning with deep deals on its QuietComfort headphones, audio glasses, and more. You can browse through all of those deals right here starting from $149. Plus, you’ll find even more notable headphone deals available in our dedicated guide right here including JBL’s CLUB 950NC with 55-hour battery life.

More on the Bose Sleepbuds II:

User-tested: Bose sleep technology is clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster

A better solution for sleep: Sleepbuds use innovative noise masking technology – not noise cancelling; Bose engineered masking sounds combine with the noise-blocking design of the buds to cover unwanted nighttime disturbances

Simple app: Sleepbuds play only original content from the Bose Sleep app; Access the sound library’s 50 specially curated sounds, download your favorites to the earbuds, control the volume, and access features like a personal alarm

