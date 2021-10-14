Bose launches 48-hour fall sale with new lows on ANC earbuds, smart sunglasses, more

Today, Bose is kicking off a new 48-hour fall savings event with the best prices of the year across its lineup of headphones, earbuds, smart sunglasses, and more. Shipping is free across the board and just about everything is matched at Amazon. Our top pick is the Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds for $199 at Amazon and Bose. Not only is this offer a new all-time low, but the $80 savings from the usual $279 price tag is one of the very first markdowns to date and beats our previous mention by $52. Having launched last September, the recent Bose QuietComfort Earbuds take on AirPods Pro with active noise cancelling features in tow alongside up to 18-hours of playback with the included charging case. You’re also looking at an IPX4 water-resistance rating, allowing the earbuds to accompany you on workouts and runs. Head below for more.

Bose 48-hour fall sale highlights:

Though for the latest and greatest from another brand, Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro just launched to close out last week with one of the most robust and well-rounded feature sets on the market. You’re looking at ANC that will automatically adapt to your surroundings, four all-new colors, and a balanced sound profile. And best of all, you can currently score a launch discount that brings the earbuds down to $150. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details.

Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds features:

Designed with breakthrough acoustic innovations, these compact, Bluetooth wireless earbuds produce crisp, clear audio and rich, deep bass over a bed of virtual silence — so you can hear all kinds of details that typically get lost. The result? A more compelling listening experience for your music, podcasts, videos, and calls. 

