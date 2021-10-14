Samsung’s T7 1TB portable SSD with 1,050MB/s speeds sees 20% discount to $120

Newegg is currently offering the Samsung 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $119.99 shipped with the code EMCHEHU22 at checkout. Down from its $150 normal going rate at Amazon, you’ll find that today’s deal saves 20% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. With up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds, you’ll find that this external SSD makes quick work of moving data around. It’s natively USB-C, meaning it can plug into Apple’s latest computers and tablets, no adapter required. Plus, it’s shock-resistant and ready to withstand falls of up to six feet without any type of data loss. Head below for more.

If 1TB of storage is a bit overkill, WD’s 500GB model is a nice alternative. Coming in at $78 shipped, you’re getting around 50% of the storage that today’s lead deal offers and transfer speeds of just 400MB/s. However, those on a tighter budget will still find that this provides ample portable storage for transferring documents, making backups, and more while on-the-go.

For internal storage, consider the Intel NVMe SSD that’s on sale for $90 right now. It sports 1TB of storage and transfer speeds of up to 1,800MB/s, which is quite a bit faster than either USB SSD above. However, since it’s internal, you won’t be able to take this storage with you on-the-go inquite the same ways as the WD or Samsung models above.

More on the Samsung T7 Portable SSD:

TRANSFER IN A FLASH: Transfers files nearly 9.5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD). Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 gen 2 supported devices

Data transfer speed may vary depending on the user’s PC environment and the types of data being transferred. USB 3.2 Gen2 and UASP support are required for maximum transfer speed (1,050MB/s)

