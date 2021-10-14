Intel’s 1TB NVMe M.2 Internal SSD with 5-yr. warranty now $90 shipped via B&H (Reg. $125)

-
Best PC Gaming DealsB&HIntel
Reg. $125 $90

B&H is now offering the Intel 1TB 660P NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $125 and rarely on sale, this one currently starts at $100 via third-party Amazon sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. Alongside the M2. 2280 form-factor and PCIe NVMe 3.0 x4 interface, this supports data transfers at up to 1,800MB/s. “Compatible with a wide variety of notebooks, desktops, and mobile devices,” this is a relatively affordable way to upgrade an aging system and it ships with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at B&H. More details below. 

At $90, you’re already in the lowest price range for an internal SSD like this. However, you can save slightly more with the TEAMGROUP MP33 1TB NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive at $83 shipped via Amazon. While not as well known of a brand, it provides nearly identical performance and will save you even more than today’s Intel offer. 

Do yourself a favor and go check out our coverage of Samsung’s new 980 Pro SSD with a built-in heatsink as well as CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs. Then check out this deal on SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD while it’s down at the Amazon low as well as this price drop on the blazing fast WD_BLACK SN750 NVMe Internal model. 

More on the Intel 1TB 660P NVMe M.2 Internal SSD:

The 1TB 660P NVMe M.2 Internal SSD from Intel features QLC (Quad Level Cell) technology, which offers more capacity per NAND cell, enabling solid-state storage at more affordable price points. Moreover, it utilizes the PCIe NVMe 3.0 x4 interface that has a higher bandwidth when compared to SATA for sequential read and write speeds of up to 1800 MB/s and 1800 MB/s respectively.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

B&H

Intel

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

WD_BLACK SN750 NVMe Internal 3,400MB/s SSD hits Amazon ...
Smartphone Accessories: Totallee iPhone 13 Pro Clear Ca...
J.Crew Factory offers all jeans for $45 shipped + extra...
AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700G with built-in Radeon graphics...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Monument Valley...
Apple’s HomePod mini brings Thread support to you...
Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts popular sea...
Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $40,...
Show More Comments