Intel’s 1TB NVMe M.2 Internal SSD with 5-yr. warranty now $90 shipped via B&H (Reg. $125)

B&H is now offering the Intel 1TB 660P NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $125 and rarely on sale, this one currently starts at $100 via third-party Amazon sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. Alongside the M2. 2280 form-factor and PCIe NVMe 3.0 x4 interface, this supports data transfers at up to 1,800MB/s. “Compatible with a wide variety of notebooks, desktops, and mobile devices,” this is a relatively affordable way to upgrade an aging system and it ships with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at B&H. More details below.

At $90, you’re already in the lowest price range for an internal SSD like this. However, you can save slightly more with the TEAMGROUP MP33 1TB NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive at $83 shipped via Amazon. While not as well known of a brand, it provides nearly identical performance and will save you even more than today’s Intel offer.

Do yourself a favor and go check out our coverage of Samsung’s new 980 Pro SSD with a built-in heatsink as well as CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs. Then check out this deal on SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD while it’s down at the Amazon low as well as this price drop on the blazing fast WD_BLACK SN750 NVMe Internal model.

More on the Intel 1TB 660P NVMe M.2 Internal SSD:

The 1TB 660P NVMe M.2 Internal SSD from Intel features QLC (Quad Level Cell) technology, which offers more capacity per NAND cell, enabling solid-state storage at more affordable price points. Moreover, it utilizes the PCIe NVMe 3.0 x4 interface that has a higher bandwidth when compared to SATA for sequential read and write speeds of up to 1800 MB/s and 1800 MB/s respectively.

