Pair your M1 iMac with a rare discount on Twelve South’s aluminum Curve Riser at $70

Twelve South is currently offering its Curve Riser stand for $69.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at the first price cut in months that beats our previous discount by $2 and marks one of the best prices to date. Whether you just picked up the latest M1 iMac or are rocking another kind of display in your workstation setup, Curve Riser will elevate your monitor a few inches off the desk. It’s comprised of aluminum and delivers a sleek design complete with a built-in shelf for storing Thunderbolt hubs and other gear. Head below for more.

Another unique way to bolster your new M1 iMac setup is Satechi’s USB-C Clamp Hub. This offering will up the ergonomics of your setup in that you won’t have to reach out to the back of your machine in order to plug in any peripherals. It brings the I/O to the front with a pair of SD card readers being joined by three USB-A slots on top of its USB-C port. So while it won’t rise up your machine, its $55 price tag is more affordable.

Complete your workstation upgrade by bringing home the Logitech MX Master Mouse for Mac at $80. Having dropped in price alongside other of the brand’s popular peripherals like the Keys, Ergo, and more, you’ll be able to save 20% across the entire lineup.

Twelve South Curve Riser features:

Curve Riser is a premium metal stand inspired by Curve for MacBook. This sleek, fixed-height stand showcases and elevates your iMac, iMac Pro or external display to a more comfortable viewing height. The convenient storage shelf holds hard drives, hubs or personal items. The metal shelf’s ventilated design allows for optimal airflow for devices such as audio interfaces or even a Mac Mini. Elevate the look and comfort of your workspace with Curve Riser.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!