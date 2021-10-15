Give your Siri Remote a home of its own with elago’s wall-mounted holder: $6 (Save 45%)

The official elago storefront at Amazon is offering its Siri Remote Holder Mount for $5.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a price that has held at $11, today’s deal shaves 45% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If the Siri Remote is your go-to controller these days, it might be worth giving it a designated place to hang out with this elago mount. It can be attached to flat walls with a reusable gel pad and other surfaces using screws. Both the latest Siri Remote and its predecessors fit inside, making this a versatile solution that’ll work with a variety of setups.

Keep the ball rolling when you reinvest today’s savings in this 100-pack of cable ties at $6 Prime shipped. They are bound to come in handy throughout a wide variety of projects. Each cable tie spans eight inches, which should prove to be long enough to tackle all sorts of things.

Speaking of elago, earlier this week we spotted its Locator Apple TV remote case with an AirTag slot at $14. You can also bag the latest Apple TV 4K with a new Siri Remote for $160 right now. And if you’re more of a Blu-ray person, check out our fresh roundup of discounts from $17. Finally, don’t forget to check out yesterday’s coverage of Fosmon’s new glow in the dark AirTag Siri Remote Case for $10.

elago Siri Remote Holder Mount features:

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE BECAUSE the new Remote Holder Mount is an UPGRADED model of the TOP SELLING remote holder for the first generation remote. elago created this new mount FROM SCRATCH to be compatible with Apple TV Siri Remote 2nd Generation.

TWO OPTIONS TO MOUNT GIVE YOU diverse options to fit ANY HOME. Use the gel pad to attached the mount to the back of your TV or a flat wall. If your wall is not flat, use the screws provided to mount it.

