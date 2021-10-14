Fosmon’s new AirTag Siri Remote Case glows in the dark and beats competitors at $10

While the latest Apple TV 4K finally laid the old Siri Remote to rest, the new offering still has a slim design that can easily get away from you. Thankfully, Fosmon’s new AirTag Siri Remote Case is here to help. As the name implies, not only does it hold the new Siri Remote, but also an AirTag. It comes a few months after elago R5, but manages to take things a step further with not one, but two colorways. Even better, one can glow in the dark. Continue reading to learn more.

Fosmon’s new AirTag Siri Remote Case glows in the dark

The latest release from Fosmon has the brand once again doing what it does best, selling yet another value-packed piece of gear at Amazon. We routinely uncover deals from the brand, and even at list price, the AirTag Siri Remote Case has caught our attention.

Not only does it add some serious protection to Apple’s $59 Siri remote, it aims to make it easier to hold and find when it gets misplaced. It’s made of a “textured silicone material” that is said to provide “maximum grip” while “maintaining a durable, soft luxurious feel.”

Underneath the Siri Remote is cradled you will find a AirTag slot, which should make the task of finding the device a quick one. There are also cutouts for the Siri Remote’s buttons, infrared transmitter, and charging port. Buyers also have the option to choose a glow in the dark colorway that should make your Apple TV’s remote even easier to spot.

Pricing and availability

Believe it or not, the new Fosmon AirTag Siri Remote Case is priced at just $10. While there are several solutions that cost even less, you will be hard pressed to find one as competitively priced with an integrated AirTag slot. Both Black and Green Glow in the Dark colorways are available now.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I rarely lose track of home theater remotes around my house, I would be lying if I said it has never happened. Not only does Fosmon’s new AirTag Siri Remote Case tackle this with a dedicated slot for Apple’s tracking accessory, it takes things even further with a colorway that glows in the dark.

A glow in the dark design paired with a $10 price tag that easily undercuts popular competitors is what makes this release worth considering. This rings true for folks that already own the latest Apple TV 4K or plan to buy one at some point in the near future.

