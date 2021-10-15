Make the leap to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s 4-steam AX1800 router at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering NETGEAR’s 4-Strem Wi-Fi 6 Router (R6700AX) for $79.99 shipped. Typically going for $100, today’s discount is just the second that we’ve tracked, saving you 20% and falling only $6 from the all-time low. Delivering speeds up to 1,800MB/s over Wi-Fi 6, this affordable router is a great way to finally ditch your old 802.11ac connection and step into something more modern. This one specifically is great for smaller homes or apartments with a range of 1,500-square feet, and the four-stream design is ideal for hosting smart home devices as well. Comes complete with four Gigabit Ethernet ports. See more options below.

Looking for something a bit more in-budget? TP-Link’s AX1500 router should still do the trick for only $70. This one packs Wi-Fi 6 coverage at speeds up to 1,500MB/s, so while not quite as fast as our lead deal, still lets you upgrade to 802.11ax without breaking the bank. Plus, you also find an array of four Gigabit Ethernet ports here as well, plus support for Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem.

But if it’s a high-powered connection you’re after, you can’t go wrong with ASUS’ flashy Aura Gaming router at low of $200. This thing packs quite a punch with 5,500MB/s speeds, AiMesh compatibility, and not to mention that sleek physique with RGB backlighting. And for the same price, you could pick up TP-Link’s Deco X20 mesh system for seamless coverage over 5,500-square feet.

NETGEAR 4-stream AX1800 router (R6700AX) features:

Coverage up to 1,500 sq. ft. for 20 devices

Fast AX1800 Gigabit speed with WiFi 6 technology for uninterrupted streaming, HD video gaming, and web conferencing

Connects to your existing cable modem and replaces your WiFi router. Compatible with any internet service provider up to 1Gbps including cable, satellite, fiber, and DSL

Plug in computers, game consoles, streaming players, and more with 4 x 1G Ethernet ports

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!