TP-Link’s Deco X20 Mesh System lets you finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 at $200 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System for $199.99 shipped when code 20LINUS has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price to date, is the lowest since Prime Day, and a notable 20% in savings. Whether you’ve upgraded to a new smartphone or other recent device that has onboard 802.11ax support or you’re just ready to finally make the switch, this TP-Link Deco X20 system delivers Wi-Fi 6 to your home with 1.8Gb/s speeds. The package includes three different nodes which combine to blanket multiple floors with 5,800-square feet of coverage as well as two Gigabit Ethernet ports for expanding your wired network. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

A more affordable solution for getting in on the latest network standard is TP-Link AX50 Wi-Fi 6 Router. This alternative may not sport the same mesh connectivity found on the lead deal, but it will deliver many of the same benefits across a smaller 1,800-square foot range. Its $115 price point also delivers some added savings for those who don’t need the flagship specs on the lead deal.

Though if you’d prefer to build out a more customizable setup, Ubiquiti’s popular UniFi 802.11ac access points are also still on sale. Delivering rare discounts that start at $160, you’re looking at some compelling offerings for those who want to see what the more prosumer brand has to offer.

TP-Link Deco X20 System features:

Armed with Wi-Fi 6 technology, Deco whole home mesh WiFi is designed to deliver a huge boost in coverage, speed, and total capacity. Get on the latest mesh WiFi to enjoy the future

network that loads faster and connects more. With clearer and stronger signals enhanced by BSS Color and Beamforming, Deco X20 boosts broader whole home Wi-Fi up to 5,800 ft2 (3-pack). Wireless connections and optional Ethernet backhaul work together to link Deco units, providing even faster network speeds and truly seamless coverage.

