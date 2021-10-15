Philips unveils all-new ANC wireless headphones with USB-C, 30-hour battery, and more for $100

ANC headphones have become so popular these days that even Apple has thrown its hat into the ring with AirPods Max. There’s something for just about every price point, but many of the more affordable offerings do not carry the brand recognition of someone like Philips. This is why an all-new pair of Philips ANC wireless headphones has caught our attention. The company describes its latest release as “strikingly slender” with Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, up to 30-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.

All-new Philips ANC wireless headphones turn up the heat on competitors

A new pair of Philips ANC wireless headphones have arrived and are equipped with 32mm drivers for “deep bass and clear, detailed sound.” For comparison, Sony’s popular XM4 headphones rely on 40mm drivers, the same can be said for AirPods Max and many others.

USB-C is used for charging and plugging in for two hours will fully refuel the headset. As mentioned before, battery life lasts up to 30 hours, but enabling active noise cancellation reduces that number to 25 hours. When in a pinch, owners will be able to add two hours of battery life when plugging the new Philips ANC wireless headphones in for just 15 minutes.

At first glance the earcup size looks reasonable, and if true could this help quite a bit when it comes to comfort. Like many competing headsets, the new Philips ANC wireless headphones feature a fold-flat design that minimizes the amount of space needed when traveling, storing them in a drawer, and more.

Pricing and availability

Believe it or not, the new Philips ANC wireless headphones bear a reasonable price tag of $99.99. A listing has already appeared at Amazon, but it shows as temporarily out of stock. It’s unclear precisely when these will ship, but interested parties can order now, and they will be notified once Amazon is able to estimate the delivery date. There’s also a landing page on Philips’ website where all of the specifications can be found.

9to5Toys’ Take

Philips’ latest offering will certainly turn some heads given its low price tag. This rings true, especially since other, more solidified brands like Sony, Bose, and Apple sell headphones for significantly higher prices once active noise cancellation enters the picture.

Offerings made by Anker and others can clock in at less, but generally do not look nearly as sleek as the latest Philips ANC wireless headphones. Of course the jury is still out on whether or not these will sound anywhere near as good as headphones made by other well-established brands.

