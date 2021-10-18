eufy’s Smart Lock Touch with Wi-Fi Bridge falls to new $159 low at Amazon (Reg. $200)

eufyHome via Amazon is offering its Smart Lock Touch bundled with a Wi-Fi bridge for $158.94 shipped. Down from a $220 list price and $200 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $11 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Thanks to the included Wi-Fi bridge, you’ll be able to lock or unlock this unit from anywhere through a phone app. It also features the ability to open with your fingerprint, Bluetooth, a key, or a PIN code, for five total ways to enter your home. There’s a built-in sensor that’ll automatically lock your door once it closes, and with an IP65 weather-proof rating, it’s ready to handle any type of climate you live in. Head below for more.

Check out the August Smart Lock if you’re wanting to upgrade your smart home on a tighter budget. August doesn’t offer the keypad built-in, and there’s no option for fingerprint unlocking at all, so you’re losing out on those features of today’s lead deal. But, at $120 on Amazon, the trade-offs here could be worth it for you.

Further upgrade your smart home with an Alexa- and Assistant-enabled in-wall smart outlet on sale for $15, which is a 25% discount. This allows for a sleek experience as the in-wall outlet remains recessed and doesn’t stick out like traditional smart plugs. There’s also the LIFX HomeKit gear on sale today from $24 with up to 30% in savings available, so you won’t want to miss out on that either.

More on the eufy Smart Lock Touch:

Unlock From Anywhere: Smart Lock Touch now supports Wi-Fi. Set up the included Wi-Fi Bridge to lock and unlock Smart Lock Touch right from your phone, no matter where you are.

Fingerprint Identification: Smart Lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds, and unlocks your door in 1 second. Faster than fumbling your keys.

5 Ways to Unlock: Open smart fingerprint door lock in an instant using your fingerprint, unlock with the eufy Security app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.

