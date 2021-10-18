HomeKit LIFX color smart bulbs and more return to Amazon lows from $24 (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is now offering the LIFX Color A19 HomeKit Light Bulb for $39.98 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s offer is 20% in savings and a match of both the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention. This is a 1,100-lumen smart bulb that doesn’t require an external hub in order to work with the rest of your setup alongside Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control. The full color output joins variable white temperatures for setting the perfect mood alongside scheduling, dusk to dawn automations, and more. Head below for more HomeKit-compatible LIFX smart home gear deals.

More LIFX HomeKit smart home deals:

Then go dive into our ongoing meross HomeKit smart home sale for deals starting from $21 alongside smart plugs from $8 each, and much more right here. Our smart home hub has even more as well including Tantan’s Wi-Fi smart power strip as well as deals on the Sense Energy Monitor system from $259.

More on the LIFX Color A19 HomeKit Light Bulb:

1100 lumens: Ultra bright! But also dimmable via voice or app.

Full color: 550 billion possible color steps. RGBW LEDs for richer colors and huge 1500-9000K white range.

Iconic industrial design: unique shape maintains whole room light distribution, and looks great in pendants and exposed fixtures.

Why Wi-Fi? Control from anywhere. No bridge or hub required. (Use 2.4GHz).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!