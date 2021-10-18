Luke Combs x Columbia Montana collaboration offers jackets, pullovers, more

Luke Combs, who is an American country singer, collaborates with Columbia as its ambassador. Throughout his recent trip to Montana he sported all of the latest Columbia gear, and today we’re rounding his top picks. From jackets to layering pieces for fall, there is something for everyone who enjoys the outdoors. Head below the jump to find even more details about the Luke Combs x Columbia collaboration.

“I have always loved my PFG shirts, all the way back to high school,” Combs said. “When I started to play the club runs early on, the rooms were so hot, and I wanted to be as comfortable as possible for the 90 minutes we were playing. The only shirt I owned that could do that was the PFG, so it quickly became my go-to every time I perform. Teaming up with the Columbia family is exciting for me because of our shared love of music and the outdoors. From deep sea fishing to packed out arenas, PFG has always been with me on and off the stage.”

Luke Combs favorites from Columbia

One of the most notable items from this collection is the men’s Whirlibird IV Interchange Jacket. Combs wore a very similar option on his trip and this jacket would make a fantastic Christmas gift idea. The jacket is available in eight fun color options and is completely waterproof. It also has a reflective design that traps heat in and is highly breathable. This jacket is priced at $199 and rated 4.7/5 stars with over 230 reviews from Columbia customers.

The men’s PFG Terminal Tackle Quarter Zip Fleece Pullover is available in four color options. This pullover is priced at $65 and soft to the touch as well, as it features moisture-wicking fabric. Plus, the fleece material adds warmth and it can easily be layered, which is a great option for fall.

The PFG Permit Woven Long-Sleeve Shirt is also one of Luke Combs collaboration. This shirt is perfect for fishing with stretch-infused fabric and will never go out of style. It’s available in six color options and it has built-in UPF 50 sun protection. It’s priced at $30 and would be another great gift idea.

Finally, you will want to check out our latest guide to the Nike cold weather collection that’s offering jackets, boots, and accessories from $6.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!