Nike’s new cold weather collection debuts jackets, boots, more from $6

The new Nike cold weather collection drops just in time for fall with the most stylish and comfortable layers for outdoors. This collection has an array of jackets, boots, and more essentials to get you ready for the cold weather. The collection features over 480 items and pricing starts at just $6. Plus, Nike Plus Members (Not a member? It’s free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new collection.

Nike Cold Weather Outerwear

One of our top picks from this collection is the Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner Jacket. This down-insulated, hooded jacket is a standout. It was designed to really keep you warm with its wind and water-resistant material. There are two zippered hand pockets to store essentials too. If you’re looking for a women’s option, the Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Jacket is very similar.

Another piece that we’re loving from this sale is the Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner Vest that’s available in four color options. This plush vest allows for a great range of motion for activities like running, training, and more. It was designed to be layered seamlessly and works well when dressing up or down. This vest is priced at $140 and will become a go-to in your wardrobe.

Cold Weather Shoes

Be ready for the outdoors with the Manoa Leather Boots that are very on-trend for this season. These boots are great for the outdoors and look great paired with a nice pair of jeans or khakis for casual events. The leather outsole will help to keep you warm during wet and cold weather. Plus, they have a rigid outsole that promotes traction. These boots are priced at $90 and are available in two color options.

Nike Accessories

When out in the cold you want to make sure your hands are warm, and the Nike Mittens are a perfect option. These mittens are a conveniently pull-on style with a faux fur exterior to keep you nice and warm. You can choose from three color options and they’re priced at $35.

