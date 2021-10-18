Nulaxy’s Elevatable Aluminum Laptop Stand returns to Amazon low at $51

Nulaxy via Amazon is offering its C5 Elevatable Aluminum Laptop Stand for $50.99 shipped. Down from $60, it originally went for $75 when released earlier this year with today’s deal matching both our last mention and the all-time low at Amazon. If you’re still working from a laptop on a desk, it’s time to change up your setup. This stand elevates your laptop anywhere from 1.18 to 21 inches, which is a wide range to accommodate multiple different types of desk configurations. Plus, it can be set to quite a few different angles for enhanced ergonomics when sitting or standing at your desk. Head below for more.

If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $5.50 on Amazon, which is a large savings compared to today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

Don’t forget that Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go is currently on sale for a new all-time low of $250 at Amazon. This is a great laptop to work at home or on the go. Since today’s lead deal holds machines ranging from 10 to 17 inches, the Galaxy Chromebook Go will be the perfect pair.

More on the Nulaxy C5 Elevatable Aluminum Laptop Stand:

Universal Compatibility: It fits almost all laptop size from 10 to 17 inches, such as MacBook, MacBook Air, Macbook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, Chromebook and more.

Foldable and portable: The Nulaxy stand can be fully adjusted and folded, so you can easily put it into your bag and carry it wherever you go.

Multi-use and Practical: You can use it in so many occasions such as school, library, office, meeting room, coffee shop and kitchen to hold laptops, tablets, menu, books, magazines etc. It’s also an excellent gift for your friends and family.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!