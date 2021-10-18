Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $250

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price again to a new all-time low of $249.99 shipped.

Amazon is currently discounting the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go to $269 $249.99 shipped. Having launched earlier this year with a $300 price tag, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable discount while saving you $31 and matching the all-time low. Perfect for tagging along to the classroom or just getting some work done away from the desk, Galaxy Chromebook Go arrives with a lightweight design that still delivers a 14-inch display and plenty of other notable features. Its Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with USB-C, 32GB of storage, and 12-hour battery life to round out the package. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of the Galaxy Chromebook vibes, which is always a nice perk. 

On more of the Android side of things, this morning saw a notable price cut go live on the Motorola Edge 20 5G at $100 off, which is discounted for only the second time so far. Delivering a 144Hz display and Wi-Fi 6E, this smartphone is down to $600.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features:

With its new ultra thin design, Galaxy Chromebook Go is our lightest Chromebook laptop yet, making it best for busy lives on the go. Carefully constructed, Galaxy Chromebook Go features a military grade design to withstand the occasional drop, ding or spill.  Breeze through your school work and have plenty of power left for some “me” time with a battery that goes for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

