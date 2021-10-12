Motorola Edge 20 5G pairs a 144Hz display with Wi-Fi 6E at low of $600 (Save $100)

Motorola is now offering its unlocked Moto Edge 20 256GB Android Smartphone for $599.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Normally fetching $700, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date with today’s offer matching a launch discount from back in August for the all-time low. Arriving with a 6.7-inch 144Hz display backed by HDR10 support, the new Moto Edge is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor and backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Alongside its Wi-Fi 6E support that pairs with 5G when away from home, there’s 2-day battery life as well as a triple-sensor camera array around back. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage over at 9to5Google and then head below for more.

One of the more exclusive features is that the new Motorola Edge 20 can extend its screen by plugging into an external monitor with Ready For. If that’s a feature you’re planning to take advantage of, using some of your savings to grab Motorola’s new Adjustable Dock is an easy recommendation at $60. Alongside just refueling the handset with a USB-C connector, it also has a passthrough port on the back for plugging in a display cable. Not to mention, it also rotates for positioning your handset horizonally, as well.

All of the best Android deals this week kick off with a collection of new app and game deals in the usual place right here. But if you’re in the market for some additional hardware savings, Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 5G is on sale right now and marked down to some of the best prices yet at $79 off.

Motorola Edge 20 features:

Ready For makes being productive easy. All your phone’s games, video calls, and apps are on one big screen—just connect wirelessly. Enjoy elite gaming and up to 55% faster graphics and processing with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mobile Platform. Connect with 5G networks for superfast downloadingand streaming, plus enjoy 3x faster speeds with Wi-Fi 6E.

