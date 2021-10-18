Grab SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C SSD at the lowest Amazon price ever: $128 (Reg. $240)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $127.99 shipped. Originally $250 and typically fetching $240 at Best Buy, today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Lately, this best-in-class portable SSD has seen price drops down to $140, but this is easily the most notable price we have tracked all year. One of the best portable SSD options out there, it can push your data around at up to 1050MB/s with USB-C connectivity (USB-A adapter included) and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. From there you’ll find a carabiner-ready loop and a robust build quality with IP55 water- and dust-resistance alongside a rubber-like protective outer shell. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

This Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD is a wonderful alternative to today’s lead deal. It’s not quite as heavy-duty in the protection department, but will provide the same amount of storage and data transfer speeds for $135 shipped.

Alternatively, you’ll want to dive into today’s Samsung SSD roundup for both internal and portable options starting from $110. While it’s hard to recommend any portable solution over today’s SanDisk all-time low, you’ll will find some notable options from Samsung on sale right now as well.

Then hit up some of this morning’s other highlight offers including Marmot’s Outerwear Event, this deal on Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack, and Sony Business class ANC headphones at coach prices.

More on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD:

Ensure ample storage for your high-resolution photos and videos with this 1TB WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The IP55 rating makes the drive dust-proof and water-resistant, while the read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s allow for fast file transfer. This WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD features a compact design for easy handling and enhanced portability, and includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter for compatibility with most PCs and Macs.

