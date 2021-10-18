Samsung’s 3,500MB/s NVMe 1TB M.2 SSD now matching Amazon all-time low at $110 + more

We are now tracking a series of notable deals on internal and portable Samsung SSD models at Amazon. One standout offer is the Samsung 980 SSD 1TB M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. That’s $30 or 21% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a notable option for building a new machine around or upgrading an aging system. It can move data at up to 3,500MB/s alongside smart algorithms “to help manage the controller’s heat level and a heat spreader label to deliver effective thermal control.” Rated 4+ stars at Newegg. More Samsung SSD deals below. 

More Samsung SSD deals:

We are also still tracking a notable offer on Samsung’s T7 1TB portable model, just be sure to dive into our coverage of Samsung’s new 980 Pro SSD with a built-in heatsink as well as Seagate’s new 1TB SSD Xbox Game Drive, and CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs while you’re at it. 

More on the Samsung 980 SSD 1TB:

  • UPGRADE TO IMPRESSIVE NVMe SPEED Whether you need a boost for gaming or a seamless workflow for heavy graphics, the 980 is a smart choice for outstanding SSD performance
  • PACKED WITH SPEED 980 delivers value, without sacrificing sequential read write speeds up to 3,500 3,000 MB s
  • KEEP MOVING WITH FULL POWER MODE Keep your SSD running at its peak with Full Power Mode, which drives continuous and consistent high performance

