Best Buy announces Black Friday kicks off November 19, early deals go live next week

After seeing its toy gift guide go live yesterday, today Best Buy is now kicking off all of the Black Friday 2021 savings. Detailing that things will officially launch on November 19, Best Buy is also rolling out a new series of deals next week ahead of the main holiday shopping festivities. Head below for all of the details.

Best Buy details Black Friday 2021 plans

It seems like every year the Black Friday savings go live earlier and earlier, and 2021 is no exception. Best Buy is one of the first of the major retailers to get in on the action, formally announcing things will go live on November 19. There’s also some early savings to take advantage of ahead of time.

Slated to go live on October 19 and running through October 22, you’ll be able to lock in some of the season’s best discounts ahead of the actual Thanksgiving week rush.

Here’s a first look at a few of the hottest deals:

$599 for a Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV (save $150)

$169 for Beats Studio 3 headphones in matte black (save $180)

Chromebooks as low as $99

Windows laptops as low as $189.99

Save up to $540 on Samsung appliances

New automatic price guarantee

Alongside giving us an early look at what to expect from the savings, Best Buy is also detailing a new policy for its Black Friday 2021 plans. All of the discounted noted above will come backed by a price guarantee that ensures you’re getting the best price of the season. So if you lock in any of the markdowns and the price ends up being lower come November, Best Buy will automatically refund your account the difference, while other retailers may require you to email in a receipt.

You’ll need to be a Best Buy Totaltech member to take advantage of the new policy, though you can still get the price adjusted by contacting customer service. So there’s some peace of mind for the rest of us who aren’t enrolled in the program.

There’s also some additional new policy for the shopping season:

Contactless curbside pickup is once again available at all Best Buy locations. Just select the “curbside pickup” option and your local store at checkout and get your package quickly and safely. Most orders will be ready within an hour.

Store pickup continues to be available for all stores, and it’s a reliable and safe way to get your orders at your local stores, and most will be available within an hour. New this year, select stores will place your order in a locker to be picked up. Customers will receive information on locker pickup when they’re alerted their order is ready.

Same-day delivery is available on thousands of products at almost every Best Buy store. Orders placed by 3 p.m. local time will be delivered by 9 p.m. local time.

Next-day delivery is free on orders of $35 or more and available on thousands of items to customers across the country. Just select this option at checkout, and you’re on your way.

Get ready for Black Friday by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!