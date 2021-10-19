Score three Philips Hue Color HomeKit Bluetooth Smart Bulbs for $33 each (Save $35)

Amazon is now offering a 3-pack of Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Bluetooth Smart Bulbs for $99.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $135 with today’s offer matching our previous mention from earlier this spring at 26% off. A notable package for those just getting started in the Philips Hue ecosystem or expanding their existing setup, these bulbs feature both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity for working on their own or with the greater Hue environment. At just $33 each, this is a great way to add some multicolor lighting to your space or take advantage of HomeKit Adaptive Lighting that just rolled out. Other notable features include support for Alexa, Assistant, and Siri as well as full color illumination. Head below for more.

While not quite as good of a value, you could just grab two of the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Bulbs for $80 at Amazon right now. Still delivering much of the same multicolor illumination with HomeKit support in tow alongside either Bluetooth or Zigbee connectivity.

If you’d prefer to skip the Philips Hue branding, we’re currently tracking a series of notable LIFX discounts that are now up for the taking. Starting at $24, you’ll find everything from standalone bulbs to light strips and more with as much as 30% in savings.

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb features:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single LED smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the HomeKit Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

