Take your gaming setup to the next level with Razer’s Nari Ultimate wireless headset at $120

Amazon is offering the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset for $119.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from a normal going rate of $160 to $170 at Amazon, our last mention was $130 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a solid gaming audio upgrade, look no further. The Razer Nari Ultimate headset offers the ability to simulate both 5.1 and 7.1 channel surround as well as 360-degree positional audio so you’re able to hear everything that goes on around you in a game. This is crucial to know where the enemy is and could give you a leg up on the competition. No wires are required either, giving a simpler design and setup to your gaming audio setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, or just prefer something that uses a USB-C wireless dongle instead of USB-A, opt instead for the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset and enjoy a wire-free experience while saving some cash at the same time. Sure, it doesn’t have the hypersense tech that the Nari Ultimate does, and you won’t find THX certification. However, it’s just $98 on Amazon, which delivers $22 in savings over the Razer alternative above.

Don’t forget that we’re also tracking a new Amazon low on Crucial’s P2 NVMe 1TB M.2 SSD. Currently down to $84, it normally goes for $110 at Amazon. Plus, we have other M.2 SSD deals in our roundup from $35 and accessories from $8, so be sure to give it a look to find out all the ways you can save.

More on the Razer Nari Ultimate Headset:

Hypersense technology: features haptic technology that creates touch-sensory feedback for lifelike sensations based on audio cues either in-game, while listening to music, or watching videos

Thx spatial audio: breaks the boundaries of defined 5.1 and 7.1 Channel surround to deliver seamless 360 degree positional audio for a more natural and lifelike experience Available with Razer Synapse

Retractable mic with game/chat balance: for the perfect mix of game Audio and team communication.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!