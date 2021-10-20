Amazon offers 50% off Oral-B toothbrushes, brush heads, kids models, more from $22

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Oral-B powered toothbrushes and replacement heads. One standout is the Oral-B Pro Limited Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $49.99 shipped. Regularly $90 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low there at 44% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This set includes the brush handle, charger, a pair of brush heads, and the travel case. It can remove up to “300% more plaque” along the gum line alongside built-in pressure sensors and an in-handle timer that pulses every 30 seconds. Head below for even more electric toothbrush deals and be sure to check out this Crest Whitestrips offer

Amazon Oral-B sale:

Amazon is going full-on with its oral care deals today. Alongside all of the electric toothbrushes, we are also tracking big-time offers on toothpaste, Crest teeth whitening kits, and much more right here from $10

More on the Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush:

  • Includes rechargeable handle, charger, 2 brush heads & Travel case
  • Removes 300% more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush
  • Senses when you brush too hard with pressure sensor
  • In-handle timer pulses every 30 seconds to let you know when to switch areas of the mouth

