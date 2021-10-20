Amazon offers 50% off Oral-B toothbrushes, brush heads, kids models, more from $22

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Oral-B powered toothbrushes and replacement heads. One standout is the Oral-B Pro Limited Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $49.99 shipped. Regularly $90 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low there at 44% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This set includes the brush handle, charger, a pair of brush heads, and the travel case. It can remove up to “300% more plaque” along the gum line alongside built-in pressure sensors and an in-handle timer that pulses every 30 seconds. Head below for even more electric toothbrush deals and be sure to check out this Crest Whitestrips offer.

Amazon Oral-B sale:

Amazon is going full-on with its oral care deals today. Alongside all of the electric toothbrushes, we are also tracking big-time offers on toothpaste, Crest teeth whitening kits, and much more right here from $10.

Just be sure to check out today’s Nordstrom Rack Sperry Event along with everything else in our fashion hub for some new wardrobe pieces to match your shiny smile.

More on the Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush:

Includes rechargeable handle, charger, 2 brush heads & Travel case

Removes 300% more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush

Senses when you brush too hard with pressure sensor

In-handle timer pulses every 30 seconds to let you know when to switch areas of the mouth

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!