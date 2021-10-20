Nordstrom Rack’s Sperry Event takes up to 50% off boat shoes, boots, sneakers, more

For two days only, the Nordstrom Rack Sperry Flash Sale offers up to 50% off boat shoes, sneakers, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders. of $89 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Watertown Waterproof Moc Toe Boots. This style is currently marked down to $80 and originally sold for $170. These boots are a fantastic option for fall weather and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They were also made for comfort with a cushioned insole and completely waterproof exterior. The outsole features specific ridges as well to create traction. Be sure to find additional deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Lululemon Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off leggings, joggers, jackets, and more.

