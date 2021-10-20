Home Depot takes up to $300 off DEWALT, RYOBI, and more in exclusive tool kit sale

Home Depot is now launching a new exclusive tool sale, discounting a selection of combo kits and single tool starter packages that are only available from the retailer. Taking up to $300 off, you’ll find everything from DEWALT to Milwaukee, RYOBI, and more with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20-Volt MAX 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit at $499. Down from $699, you’re looking at $200 in savings and a match of the best price we’ve seen since back in January. This 7-tool combo kit includes everything you need to kickstart your DIY setup in the off-season, this package includes seven different tools. All within the 20V MAX ecosystem, a pair of batteries are rounded out by a carry case to store all of your new gear in. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Home Depot exclusive tool sale highlights:

In addition to all of today’s Home Depot tool bundles, last week saw a collection of Smith & Wesson deals that are still up for the taking. Ranging from the best prices of the year on aluminum tactical pens to folding knives and backpacks, pricing starts at $18.

DEWALT 20V MAX 7-Tool Combo Kit features:

This 20V MAX Cordless Compact 7-Tool Combo Kit includes one 4 Ah battery and two compact 2 Ah batteries. It’s a versatile kit, featuring our a brushless hammer drill which is lightweight and compact for big jobs in tight spaces. The impact driver has a 2-speed transmission with up to 1500 RPMs for a range of fastening and drilling applications. Cut 2×4 lumber at a 45-degree angle in a single pass using the Circular Saw with included 6-1/2 in. Carbide Blade. The brushless random orbial sander has a variable speed dial for control from 8,000 – 12,000 OPM to match the speed to the application.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!