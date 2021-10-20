Home Depot takes up to $300 off DEWALT, RYOBI, and more in exclusive tool kit sale

-
Home DepotDIY and Outdoor Tools
Save now $300 off

Home Depot is now launching a new exclusive tool sale, discounting a selection of combo kits and single tool starter packages that are only available from the retailer. Taking up to $300 off, you’ll find everything from DEWALT to Milwaukee, RYOBI, and more with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20-Volt MAX 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit at $499. Down from $699, you’re looking at $200 in savings and a match of the best price we’ve seen since back in January. This 7-tool combo kit includes everything you need to kickstart your DIY setup in the off-season, this package includes seven different tools. All within the 20V MAX ecosystem, a pair of batteries are rounded out by a carry case to store all of your new gear in. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Home Depot exclusive tool sale highlights:

In addition to all of today’s Home Depot tool bundles, last week saw a collection of Smith & Wesson deals that are still up for the taking. Ranging from the best prices of the year on aluminum tactical pens to folding knives and backpacks, pricing starts at $18.

DEWALT 20V MAX 7-Tool Combo Kit features:

This 20V MAX Cordless Compact 7-Tool Combo Kit includes one 4 Ah battery and two compact 2 Ah batteries. It’s a versatile kit, featuring our a brushless hammer drill which is lightweight and compact for big jobs in tight spaces. The impact driver has a 2-speed transmission with up to 1500 RPMs for a range of fastening and drilling applications. Cut 2×4 lumber at a 45-degree angle in a single pass using the Circular Saw with included 6-1/2 in. Carbide Blade. The brushless random orbial sander has a variable speed dial for control from 8,000 – 12,000 OPM to match the speed to the application.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Depot

DIY and Outdoor Tools

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Pit Boss’ digital electric smoker takes fall BBQs...
Calphalon’s Premier Cookware Sets now up to $150 ...
9to5Toys Daily: October 20, 2021 – Anker iPhone acces...
Express cuts an extra 50% off clearance items from just...
Echelon’s Connect Sports exercise bike offers a P...
Blue USB mics now starting from $40: Yeti, Snowball iCE...
Jackery 9th anniversary sale takes 15% off power statio...
Smartphone Accessories: 90-Degree Lightning Cable 2-Pac...
Show More Comments