Smith & Wesson’s aluminum tactical pen sees new 2021 low at $18.50 (20% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Smith & Wesson Tactical Aluminum Pen for $18.37 Prime shipped. Down from a going rate of around $23, today’s 20% drop newly marks the lowest price in two years. Crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum, this tactical pen sports a sleek design with built-in finger grooves for writing and handling. I’ve personally carried one of these in my bag for the past few years, and not only does it write great, but it also gives me an added sense of security knowing that should an emergency arise, I’m not totally defenseless, nor am I going to have trouble touting it to class or through the airport. Hit the jump to keep reading.

Before you go, you might be interested in a few other tactical tool deals we’ve been tracking, like Gerber’s gorgeous Paraframe I knife at a 2021 low of $16.50, or Energizer’s 1,800-lumen flashlight and more starting at just $5. You can find all kinds of deals like these over in our DIY and outdoor tools guide, so go and take a look for any of your home project, camping, or other fixer-upper needs.

DIMENSIONS: 5.8 inch (14.7 cm) overall length and a weight of 1.4 ounces

DURABLE: Pen is made of reliable T6061 Aircraft Aluminum

DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip and screw-off top making it ideal for everyday carry

SECURE: Have confidence that this tool will perform when needed and blend in when not in use

