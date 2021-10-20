Find Apple’s W1 chip in these Beats Solo3 headphones at low of $119 shipped (Save $51)

Amazon is now offering the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $119 shipped. Typically going for around $170 these days, that discount saves you a solid $51, marks the lowest price of the year, and matches the all-time low. Bringing a hi-fi fusion of Apple’s W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth connection, these classic headphones are still packed with notable features, even if they aren’t the latest from the brand. You’ll get up to 40-hours of playtime off a full charge here, though, with just a quick 15-minute juice up, you can still enjoy 3-hours of listening. Hit the jump for more details.

Looking for something a little more modern? These PowerBeats wireless earbuds are great for workouts and come backed by Apple’s coveted H1 chip to boot, all for $70 shipped. These pack a solid 15-hours of uninterrupted playtime, and with the fitness-ready wrap-around body, you can always feel secure about having your tunes on hand. And if you find yourself needing to make a call while on the go, there’s a built-in accelerometer that will fine-tune the internal microphone and factor out any excess noise.

Of course, if you’re after an all-around excellent wireless listening experience, why not pick up a pair of Apple’s previous-generation AirPods at $70 off? Like our lead deal, you can still enjoy some of Apple’s latest audio engineering here, plus Hey Siri support and an included Qi charging case for up to 24-hours of battery life.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of playback. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. The on-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can customize your fit for all-day comfort.

