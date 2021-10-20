Skip Apple’s new releases and score an all-time low on its prev-gen AirPods at $129 (Save $70)

Earlier this week, Apple unveiled its latest pair of true wireless earbuds, and now Amazon is delivering the deepest discount yet on the now previous-generation AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. Dropping down to $129 shipped, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low set only once before with $70 in savings attached. While not the new 3rd generation pair that launches next week, the now previous-generation, Apple AirPods still deliver many of the most notable features like Hey Siri support and that coveted H1 chip for fast pairing and a true wireless design. There’s also the bundled Qi charging case that offers 24-hour battery life to round out the package. Head below for more.

Those who want the latest and greatest from Apple will of course still want to consider the new AirPods that were just announced earlier in the week. But if a more budget-focused pair of earbuds are in fact more your speeds, the lead deal is going to be hard to beat. You can find all of the details on what the discounted, previous-generation models are missing from the newer package in our comparison post, which dives into all of the details.

hough for the latest and greatest from another brand, Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro just launched to close out last week with one of the most robust and well-rounded feature sets on the market. You’re looking at ANC that will automatically adapt to your surroundings, four all-new colors, and a balanced sound profile. And best of all, you can currently score a launch discount that brings the earbuds down to $150. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details.

