HYPER unveils ‘world’s first and most powerful’ 245W GaN Charger and Battery Pack, now up to 52% off

HYPER is introducing the “world’s most powerful” 245W GaN Charger and 245W USB-C Battery Pack (27000mAh/100Wh) today. The brand previously introduced us to the “world’s first” 100W GaN USB-C charger as well as its HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand this past summer. Now it’s time to take a look at its new 245W GaN Charging Station and the accompanying USB-C Battery Pack. Head below for a closer look, availability details, and pre-sale discounts.

The 245W GaN Charging Station

HYPER says its latest product is the “world’s first and most powerful” 245W GaN Charger. This new charger launched alongside a 100Wh battery pack to take that power on the go. Both can be purchased separately, but they are also available in bundle packs.

The 245W GaN Charger is more powerful than four of Apple’s 61W USB-C Power Adapters. Offering four 100W USB-C ports, it can fast-charge four 13-inch MacBook Pro models at the same time, or two MacBook Pro 16″ (96W), an iPad Pro 12.9″ (30W), and an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

HYPER 245W USB-C Battery Pack

The perfect companion to the Charger is the new HYPER 245W USB-C Battery Pack. The battery pack can provide the same 245W of power as the charger – but on the go. The power delivery is spread across two 100W and two 60W USB-C Power Delivery ports. The airline-friendly design can fast charge a MacBook Pro/Air up to two times or an iPhone 13 Pro nine times.

Here are more specs from HYPER on charge times:

100Wh (27000mAh) HyperJuice can charge an iPhone 13 mini (2406mAh) 11X, iPhone 13 (3227mAh) 8X, iPhone 13 Pro (3095mAh) 9X, and iPhone 13 Pro Max (4352mAh) 6.2X.

This HYPER 245W USB-C Battery Pack can get charged back up in as little as one hour, while the illuminated OLED display provides real-time stats to monitor charge and discharge.

Provides real-time battery information, charging status, battery capacity (in % and Wh), time to recharge, and individual USB-C port power usage with crystal clear clarity.

HYPER took its new 245W GaN Charger and USB-C Battery Pack to Indiegogo today and has already smashed its funding goal. There are several discounted backer options for scoring one, including a 52% price drop on the charger and battery pack bundle, now $239. The items are individually discounted as well, at 50% off for either of the new releases, with the charger starting at $99 and the battery pack at $149. You can learn more about the timeline for shipping here, but HYPER has a great track record with crowdfunding.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, anytime we see a “world’s first,” it’s usually impressive. HYPER has a great pedigree in the space of creating first-of-its-kind tech gear, so it is easy to be confident they will ship and are indeed what HYPER says they are. Anyone looking for a serious amount of mobile power will want to take a closer look, and you’ll be sorry if you get stuck paying full price after missing these giant price drops.

