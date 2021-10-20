Razer’s Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset plummets to new $60 all-time low ($70 off)

Amazon is now offering Razer’s Kraken Ultimate RGB Gaming Headset for $59.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s massive $70 cut marks a new all-time low at $30 under our previous mention. Razer’s pulling out all the stops with this iconic headset, packing in 7.1 surround sound with THX Spatial Audio, on-ear controls for mid-game change-ups, and a retractable microphone with active noise cancellation. Ideal for keeping tabs on the enemy as well as communicating with teammates, or even your audience if you’re interested in streaming, you’ll find customizable RGB backlighting rounding out the feature set here. Head below for more options.

For gamers working on a budget, the lightweight Kraken X headset could be a better fit for only $35. Sporting 40mm drivers, you’ll still walk away with some well-tuned positional audio here as well as 7.1 surround sound. While the audio might not be quite as hi-fi as what you’d find above, all you’re really missing here when compared to our lead deal is the RGB backlighting and active-noise cancellation on the mic.

On the other hand, Razer’s Nari Ultimate headset packs both 5.1 and 7.1 channel surround sound with some finely tuned 360-degree audio so you can always know what’s coming around the corner. Currently at a new all-time low of $120, these are bound to give your gaming a boost, and sport a wireless design as well.

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB headset features:

The kraken ultimate comes equipped with THX game profiles that provides battle Royale fans with the definitive audio experience. Hear the unfair advantage firsthand and be the last man standing with the Razer Kraken Ultimate. Armed with THX Spatial Audio, a highly tuned noise-canceling mic, and long-lasting comfort to provide the ultimate competitive gaming audio experience.

