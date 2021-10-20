Twelve South’s new PowerPic mod Qi charger arrives with refreshed picture frame design

Today, Twelve South is expanding its lineup of iPhone accessories with a new iteration of one of its more popular releases. Its existing PowerPic blended a Qi charger with picture frame, and now the new version refreshes that form-factor with a more stylish design. Head below for all of the details on the Twelve South PowerPic mod.

Twelve South launches refreshed PowerPic mod

Twelve South PowerPic mod enters as the second one of these chargers from the brand that look to mix up a pretty cramped market. Though spec wise there isn’t too much that breaks the mold here from what is available elsewhere. You’ll find a 10W Qi charging pad that can dish out 7.5W to iPhones, with an upright orientation that can power up a smartphone both horizontally or vertically. AirPods and other headphones are also compatible, too, just at 5W speeds.

Where the new Twelve South PowerPic mod stands out from other offerings on the market, including its predecessor (which we previously reviewed), is the all-new transparent design. Within the either black or white base rests a sheet of transparent acrylic which holds the actual Qi charging pad in place for upright charging.

That transparent build will more easily blend in with its surroundings when left blank, but also doubles as a picture frame with a slot to place in family photos, patterned backgrounds, and more. The frame itself is removable, and can be positioned in two different orientations to fit in with various use cases. Be it keeping tabs on notifications at the desk or shifting over to a horizontal layout for watching videos.

Twelve South PowerPic mod lacks a power brick in the box, but will pair with any standard 20W USB-C charger.

Bring Twelve South’s latest to your nightstand

The new Twelve South PowerPic mod is now available for purchase direct from the brand’s online storefront as well as Amazon. Launching with a $59.99 price tag, you’ll have a choice between both black and white styles.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With how utterly packed the Qi charger space is now, it’s nice to see that Twelve South is still applying some of its usual charm to release a new entry that stands out from the rest. I’m really digging the new look for the accessory, and think that it does a pretty stellar job of refreshing its predecessor with a more modern built fit for the latest devices from Apple and Google.

