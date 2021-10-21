Apple discounts Succession, His Dark Materials, Supernatural, more in latest TV show sale

Earlier in the week we saw Apple launch a new sci-fi movie sale to help get you in the Halloween spirit and today is now carrying over those discounts to a collection of TV show complete series and individual seasons. Delivering well-timed price cuts on HBO hits like Succession just as season three debuts to complete collections of Supernatural, Mr. Robot, Fringe, and more, you’ll find some of the best prices of the year down below from $10 per season. Be sure to check out all of our top picks.

Apple’s latest TV show series sale now live

With season three of Succession premiering over the past week, an easy highlight from Apple’s sale today is discounting the first two seasons of the hit HBO show to $49.99. Down from the $60 or higher price tag you’d normally pay, this is a great chance to catch up on the series before too many new episodes air.

Other TV seasons on sale:

Complete series:

And then don’t forget that you can still expand your collection by checking out Apple’s sci-fi flick discounts from earlier this week. With a series of markdowns for $10 or less, you’re also looking at the weekly $1 HD rental to close out the sale. And then for other ways to expand your library, you’ll want to shop all of the discounts here before checking everything else in our media guide.

