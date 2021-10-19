Apple’s latest movie sale has classic sci-fi flicks marked down to $10 or less + $1 HD rental

-
AppleMedia
From $1

Courtesy of iTunes, Apple is starting off the week by launching its latest movie sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of $10 or less sci-fi titles to coincide with a series of Halloween movie bundles also on sale. With highlights like Alien, Avatar, and 2001: A Space Odyssey being joined by Ghostbusters, Hotel Transylvania, and more, there’s something for everyone. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches new $10 or less sci-fi movie sale

Everything in today’s $10 or less movie sale at Apple is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rate and are marking some of the best prices of the year. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

To go alongside all of the sci-fi titles, Apple is also rolling out a collection of movie bundles that are just as fitting for Halloween. You’ll find quite a few packages to make movie nights a bit more spooky through the end of the month at $20 or less.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Dune. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the classic sci-fi flick starring Kyle Maclachlan, José Ferrer, and Max von Sydow.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s latest movie sale has $10 Pixar flicks, $...
Best of 9to5Toys: MagSafe Battery Pack $84, Apple Watch...
Motorola’s unlocked Moto G stylus smartphone nears al...
9to5Toys Daily: October 19, 2021 – M1 Pro/Max MacBook...
Nike Outerwear Event offers up to 50% off jackets, vest...
Amazon takes up to 35% off a NERF, Hasbro board games, ...
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go with Windows 11 ret...
Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale with price gu...
Show More Comments