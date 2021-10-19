Apple’s latest movie sale has classic sci-fi flicks marked down to $10 or less + $1 HD rental

Courtesy of iTunes, Apple is starting off the week by launching its latest movie sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of $10 or less sci-fi titles to coincide with a series of Halloween movie bundles also on sale. With highlights like Alien, Avatar, and 2001: A Space Odyssey being joined by Ghostbusters, Hotel Transylvania, and more, there’s something for everyone. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches new $10 or less sci-fi movie sale

Everything in today’s $10 or less movie sale at Apple is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rate and are marking some of the best prices of the year. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

To go alongside all of the sci-fi titles, Apple is also rolling out a collection of movie bundles that are just as fitting for Halloween. You’ll find quite a few packages to make movie nights a bit more spooky through the end of the month at $20 or less.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Dune. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the classic sci-fi flick starring Kyle Maclachlan, José Ferrer, and Max von Sydow.

